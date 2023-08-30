After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2023 : INTC, BEKE, DIS, KVUE, AMZN, FOCS, CRM, BKI, NWL, AAPL, RLJ, PYPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.08 to 15,465.51. The total After hours volume is currently 76,863,751 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $34.54, with 3,485,625 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.69% of the target price of $35.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.01 at $15.67, with 2,648,946 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/31/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.11 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.04 at $84.32, with 2,095,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.04 at $23.11, with 1,964,867 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $28.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.08 at $135.15, with 1,705,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is -0.01 at $52.98, with 1,702,965 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOCS is 7.253901; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +12.67 at $227.71, with 1,697,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) is +0.21 at $75.99, with 1,452,329 shares traded. BKI's current last sale is 102.69% of the target price of $74.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $10.59, with 1,450,553 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. NWL's current last sale is 81.46% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $187.63, with 1,448,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $10.00, with 1,358,181 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 71.43% of the target price of $14.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is unchanged at $63.42, with 1,324,325 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".

