After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2022 : SNAP, UBER, LBRT, CHWY, GOLD, MMM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.71 to 12,357.41. The total After hours volume is currently 84,382,178 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.04 at $10.05, with 3,277,884 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 71.79% of the target price of $14.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.03 at $28.74, with 3,226,040 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is unchanged at $15.41, with 2,766,771 shares traded. LBRT's current last sale is 77.05% of the target price of $20.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -3.47 at $33.92, with 2,107,920 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.01 at $15.00, with 2,048,391 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $124.86, with 1,938,147 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

