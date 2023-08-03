After Hours Most Active for Aug 3, 2023 : AMZN, AAPL, ELAN, TQQQ, QQQ, SU, SQQQ, ZYME, PAG, PFE, SQ, UGI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 24.6 to 15,378.14. The total After hours volume is currently 94,140,876 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +9.7 at $138.61, with 14,907,210 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.47 at $193.64, with 4,769,127 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $11.71, with 3,335,585 shares traded.ELAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.69 at $42.41, with 2,817,392 shares traded. This represents a 163.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.07 at $375.86, with 2,732,741 shares traded. This represents a 47.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $30.32, with 2,503,105 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.29 at $18.03, with 2,424,986 shares traded. This represents a 10.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is +0.005 at $7.32, with 1,898,168 shares traded.ZYME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/10/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.51 per share, which represents a -97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) is unchanged at $172.74, with 1,588,384 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.95. PAG's current last sale is 103.44% of the target price of $167.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $34.99, with 1,289,980 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -1.32 at $72.23, with 1,265,628 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



UGI Corporation (UGI) is unchanged at $25.33, with 1,248,994 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.