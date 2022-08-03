After Hours Most Active for Aug 3, 2022 : LCID, T, CMCSA, LYFT, IQ, AAPL, IS, GOOGL, EAF, NYCB, BSIG, CHS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.26 to 13,231. The total After hours volume is currently 93,402,058 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -2.36 at $18.20, with 4,896,743 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $18.40, with 4,701,426 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. T's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $22.75.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $38.48, with 3,685,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.01 at $16.70, with 3,292,218 shares traded.LYFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.58 per share, which represents a -68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $3.98, with 3,006,208 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 53.07% of the target price of $7.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.27 at $165.86, with 2,722,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is +0.05 at $4.60, with 2,465,649 shares traded.IS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.23 at $117.85, with 2,317,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is unchanged at $7.76, with 1,782,074 shares traded.EAF is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.41 per share, which represents a 43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $10.31, with 1,642,485 shares traded. NYCB's current last sale is 98.19% of the target price of $10.5.



BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is unchanged at $18.85, with 1,526,397 shares traded. BSIG's current last sale is 58.91% of the target price of $32.



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) is unchanged at $5.54, with 1,483,951 shares traded. CHS's current last sale is 100.73% of the target price of $5.5.

