After Hours Most Active for Aug 3, 2020 : PFE, MS, MSFT, BAC, QQQ, T, CMCSA, SNAP, SPCE, SABR, CSCO, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.55 to 11,058.63. The total After hours volume is currently 56,683,485 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $38.34, with 5,424,554 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.67% of the target price of $40.5.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is -0.18 at $49.28, with 3,639,941 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.61 at $217.15, with 3,551,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $24.96, with 3,381,605 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.42. BAC's current last sale is 92.44% of the target price of $27.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.11 at $269.49, with 3,311,861 shares traded. This represents a 63.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $29.61, with 2,447,785 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. T's current last sale is 87.09% of the target price of $34.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.88, with 2,124,932 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.03 at $21.19, with 2,072,318 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -2.17 at $21.85, with 1,930,814 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Virgin Galactic Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.005 at $7.64, with 1,595,690 shares traded.SABR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.81 per share, which represents a 19 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.16, with 1,373,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $48.26, with 1,032,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. INTC's current last sale is 80.43% of the target price of $60.

