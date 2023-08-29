After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2023 : KVUE, IGSB, TAL, VCLT, AAPL, CSCO, NVDA, IONQ, MSFT, JNJ, NOK, NEE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.38 to 15,374.17. The total After hours volume is currently 76,805,932 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $22.86, with 4,546,794 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 81.64% of the target price of $28.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is unchanged at $50.18, with 4,089,734 shares traded. This represents a 3.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $7.16, with 3,073,757 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 111.01% of the target price of $6.45.



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is unchanged at $75.97, with 2,624,107 shares traded. This represents a 10.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0999 at $184.22, with 1,878,658 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $56.56, with 1,734,262 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.21 at $486.63, with 1,645,146 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is unchanged at $16.50, with 1,640,536 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $18.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.05 at $328.46, with 1,395,518 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $164.31, with 1,340,277 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 89.3% of the target price of $184.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $3.94, with 1,108,495 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $67.51, with 1,107,333 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.