After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2022 : NEM, AAPL, INFN, PDD, MMM, HAL, TAL, CMCSA, KHC, AMZN, CLVT, SWN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.43 to 12,479.89. The total After hours volume is currently 69,027,394 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.0199 at $42.83, with 4,114,012 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.25 at $161.13, with 3,570,215 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Infinera Corporation (INFN) is unchanged at $5.68, with 3,036,171 shares traded. INFN's current last sale is 75.73% of the target price of $7.5.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -0.18 at $65.86, with 2,603,888 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".

3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $126.44, with 2,394,273 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $144.5.

Halliburton Company (HAL) is unchanged at $31.90, with 2,262,271 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.04 at $6.53, with 2,021,176 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.29, with 1,977,539 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -0.02 at $38.07, with 1,889,943 shares traded. KHC's current last sale is 90.64% of the target price of $42.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.06 at $129.73, with 1,834,593 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $11.99, with 1,683,594 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $7.54, with 1,582,052 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 81.51% of the target price of $9.25.

