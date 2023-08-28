After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2023 : IGSB, T, VCIT, AAPL, SQQQ, GRAB, ARMK, WBD, BAC, TAL, FCX, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.05 to 15,056.51. The total After hours volume is currently 86,608,826 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0386 at $50.00, with 9,202,054 shares traded. This represents a 2.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $14.19, with 5,068,027 shares traded. T's current last sale is 70.95% of the target price of $20.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.007 at $77.73, with 3,421,530 shares traded. This represents a 5.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $180.07, with 3,200,370 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $19.34, with 3,172,589 shares traded. This represents a 18.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.69, with 2,920,230 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GRAB is 7.513286; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $37.66, with 2,793,025 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $45.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $12.79, with 2,551,624 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $28.78, with 1,778,784 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 82.37% of the target price of $34.94.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.005 at $6.81, with 1,610,017 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 105.58% of the target price of $6.45.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $38.96, with 1,248,235 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 88.55% of the target price of $44.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.02 at $15.73, with 1,222,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

