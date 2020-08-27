After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2020 : NIO, GPS, PCG, GE, ZNGA, PFE, QQQ, XPEV, MSFT, FWONK, AMTD, ULTA
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.94 to 11,994.91. The total After hours volume is currently 92,734,014 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.82 at $18.06, with 8,882,416 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 138.92% of the target price of $13.
Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -0.28 at $17.10, with 3,592,763 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gap Inc, HP Inc
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.06 at $9.11, with 2,711,993 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 72.88% of the target price of $12.5.
General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $6.47, with 2,646,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.05 at $9.04, with 2,608,032 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.13 at $37.73, with 1,878,649 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.83% of the target price of $42.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.93 at $291.98, with 1,875,983 shares traded. This represents a 77.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.58 at $21.80, with 1,777,814 shares traded.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.77 at $228.35, with 1,663,150 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is +0.01 at $40.00, with 1,446,128 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FWONK is 10.302525; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is -0.45 at $38.60, with 1,228,332 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AMTD is 7.510985; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is +32.1 at $256.05, with 1,190,777 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MGM Resorts, Afya Limited, Plantronics Inc
