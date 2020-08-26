After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2020 : MSFT, CSCO, FB, BOX, NIO, QQQ, GRUB, PEP, NTAP, T, GE, KDP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.86 to 11,988.8. The total After hours volume is currently 44,024,021 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.13 at $221.02, with 1,953,029 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $42.25, with 1,893,695 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +1.59 at $305.50, with 1,819,416 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Box, Inc. (BOX) is +1.62 at $20.91, with 1,582,786 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Box Reports Revenue of $192 Million for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021, Up 11 Percent Year-Over-Year



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $20.33, with 1,452,289 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.34 at $292.30, with 1,403,864 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) is unchanged at $75.00, with 1,344,517 shares traded. GRUB's current last sale is 118.11% of the target price of $63.5.



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is -0.27 at $138.20, with 1,198,589 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PEP is in the "buy range".



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) is +5.04 at $47.25, with 1,058,008 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: NetApp Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $30.00, with 1,053,469 shares traded. T's current last sale is 88.24% of the target price of $34.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $6.49, with 1,047,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $29.80, with 1,018,611 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 88.96% of the target price of $33.5.

