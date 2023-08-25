After Hours Most Active for Aug 25, 2023 : AAPL, VHNA, QQQ, JNJ, MSFT, TNET, CSX, SWN, GOOG, PFE, NEE, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.75 to 14,934.08. The total After hours volume is currently 60,938,515 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $178.51, with 4,158,333 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (VHNA) is +1.13 at $10.78, with 2,686,719 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.03 at $363.99, with 2,155,255 shares traded. This represents a 43.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.16 at $166.41, with 1,768,190 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 90.44% of the target price of $184.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.28 at $322.70, with 1,758,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) is unchanged at $106.06, with 1,657,714 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. TNET's current last sale is 93.44% of the target price of $113.5.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.91, with 1,500,775 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $6.47, with 1,331,729 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. SWN's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $8.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.11 at $130.58, with 1,250,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.45. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $36.39, with 1,125,794 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.78% of the target price of $44.5.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $67.96, with 898,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.14 at $108.11, with 892,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. XOM's current last sale is 86.49% of the target price of $125.

