After Hours Most Active for Aug 25, 2022 : VCIT, BAC, AFRM, MQ, LAZR, BEKE, LBRT, ACWI, QQQ, CPUH, GPS, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.27 to 13,133.31. The total After hours volume is currently 65,923,576 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.1026 at $81.16, with 13,734,351 shares traded. This represents a 4.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $35.12, with 4,501,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is -4.33 at $26.90, with 3,565,636 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 67.25% of the target price of $40.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is -0.26 at $7.37, with 2,953,558 shares traded. MQ's current last sale is 49.13% of the target price of $15.



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is -0.01 at $9.14, with 2,648,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAZR is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $18.00, with 2,406,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is unchanged at $15.95, with 2,391,937 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. LBRT's current last sale is 79.75% of the target price of $20.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is +0.065 at $90.60, with 1,581,111 shares traded. This represents a 11.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.4 at $320.18, with 1,287,582 shares traded. This represents a 18.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) is +0.01 at $9.84, with 1,286,514 shares traded.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +0.71 at $10.72, with 1,253,008 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 119.11% of the target price of $9.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0833 at $47.82, with 1,229,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

