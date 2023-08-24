After Hours Most Active for Aug 24, 2023 : KVUE, AAP, JNJ, RGF, QQQ, AFRM, EBS, AAPL, NVDA, INTC, PFE, TNET

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -33.63 to 14,782.81. The total After hours volume is currently 66,381,478 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.2088 at $23.45, with 68,085,293 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 83.75% of the target price of $28.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is -0.03 at $67.88, with 7,780,274 shares traded. AAP's current last sale is 86.47% of the target price of $78.5.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $165.09, with 6,101,196 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 89.72% of the target price of $184.



The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) is -0.29 at $3.75, with 3,456,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RGF is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.89 at $360.33, with 2,714,469 shares traded. This represents a 41.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is +1.45 at $15.26, with 2,714,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.71. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is -0.01 at $4.52, with 2,641,880 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 27.39% of the target price of $16.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.36 at $176.02, with 1,821,436 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.99 at $470.64, with 1,778,358 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $32.53, with 1,572,451 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 92.94% of the target price of $35.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $36.16, with 1,443,175 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.26% of the target price of $44.5.



TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) is unchanged at $105.58, with 1,300,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. TNET's current last sale is 93.43% of the target price of $113.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.