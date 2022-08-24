After Hours Most Active for Aug 24, 2022 : CD, ACMR, SNOW, GEO, JPM, NVDA, PYPL, LUMN, CRM, PEP, SNAP, MU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7 to 12,910.86. The total After hours volume is currently 59,523,352 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is +0.16 at $8.17, with 3,350,622 shares traded.CD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is unchanged at $16.77, with 2,474,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACMR is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +25.8 at $185.29, with 1,792,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is unchanged at $7.64, with 1,494,396 shares traded. GEO's current last sale is 50.93% of the target price of $15.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is unchanged at $115.80, with 1,398,298 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.52 at $171.70, with 1,311,074 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -0.11 at $93.65, with 1,299,169 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $10.91, with 1,168,898 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 99.18% of the target price of $11.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -8.81 at $171.20, with 1,147,849 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is unchanged at $179.26, with 1,140,322 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PEP is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $10.87, with 1,120,201 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 77.64% of the target price of $14.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.23 at $58.54, with 1,102,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

