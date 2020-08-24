After Hours Most Active for Aug 24, 2020 : PFE, UBER, CTVA, ALLY, INTC, BAC, IBN, QCOM, BGCP, AMTD, WEN, SABR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.34 to 11,633.51. The total After hours volume is currently 54,882,301 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $38.90, with 2,511,228 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96.05% of the target price of $40.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $31.04, with 1,920,189 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is unchanged at $28.54, with 1,695,801 shares traded. CTVA's current last sale is 95.13% of the target price of $30.



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $22.91, with 1,694,803 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $49.15, with 1,635,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. INTC's current last sale is 84.74% of the target price of $58.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0302 at $25.66, with 1,567,810 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 95.04% of the target price of $27.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $10.38, with 1,474,259 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 77.46% of the target price of $13.4.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $115.91, with 1,353,907 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is unchanged at $2.51, with 1,344,512 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 35.86% of the target price of $7.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is -0.0449 at $37.97, with 1,320,167 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AMTD is 7.461224; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is +0.0099 at $21.46, with 1,259,193 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $7.05, with 1,159,600 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 9.30017; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.