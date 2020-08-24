After Hours Most Active for Aug 24, 2020 : PFE, ENLC, NIO, ACWI, UBER, BAC, AAL, INTC, CTVA, SABR, AAPL, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 21.63 to 11,743.44. The total After hours volume is currently 71,930,950 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.49 at $38.35, with 3,005,014 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.31% of the target price of $42.



EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is unchanged at $2.98, with 2,967,465 shares traded. ENLC's current last sale is 91.69% of the target price of $3.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $15.00, with 2,681,779 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $81.48, with 2,555,000 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.01 at $31.05, with 1,962,489 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $25.74, with 1,836,543 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 95.33% of the target price of $27.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.27 at $13.71, with 1,738,418 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 114.25% of the target price of $12.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $49.13, with 1,723,396 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.71% of the target price of $58.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is +0.26 at $28.80, with 1,719,935 shares traded. CTVA's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $30.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.01 at $7.06, with 1,708,614 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 78.44% of the target price of $9.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.67 at $506.10, with 1,547,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is +0.09 at $116.00, with 1,403,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".

