After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2023 : KVUE, QQQ, NVDA, JNJ, BAC, SQQQ, TQQQ, MSFT, PDD, OUT, PLTR, LTHM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 155.17 to 15,303.23. The total After hours volume is currently 75,834,703 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.62, with 9,466,823 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 84.36% of the target price of $28.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.83 at $371.94, with 6,453,888 shares traded. This represents a 46.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +37.66 at $508.82, with 6,041,608 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.22 at $164.31, with 5,954,658 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 89.3% of the target price of $184.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0185 at $28.47, with 5,638,062 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.48% of the target price of $34.94.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $18.60, with 4,353,355 shares traded. This represents a 13.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.89 at $40.67, with 3,348,603 shares traded. This represents a 152.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +7.2301 at $334.23, with 2,563,461 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $77.92, with 1,979,579 shares traded.PDD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.91 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is unchanged at $11.54, with 1,267,696 shares traded. OUT's current last sale is 74.45% of the target price of $15.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.64 at $15.94, with 1,247,709 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 127.52% of the target price of $12.5.



Livent Corporation (LTHM) is unchanged at $21.97, with 1,223,140 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LTHM is in the "buy range".

