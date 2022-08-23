After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2022 : APE, USMC, ETWO, JWN, PSC, NLY, AAPL, KR, INTC, IBM, FOLD, MCHP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.15 to 12,878.64. The total After hours volume is currently 65,662,625 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.05 at $7.07, with 16,784,130 shares traded.



Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is +0.0181 at $39.24, with 3,400,000 shares traded. This represents a 11.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $7.07, with 3,225,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETWO is in the "strong buy range".



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is -2.96 at $20.24, with 2,871,110 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 77.85% of the target price of $26.



Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is -0.0576 at $42.15, with 2,800,000 shares traded. This represents a 14.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is unchanged at $6.55, with 2,590,449 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 93.57% of the target price of $7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.11 at $167.12, with 2,256,191 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $49.60, with 1,976,933 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 92.71% of the target price of $53.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $33.95, with 1,793,093 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.05% of the target price of $39.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is unchanged at $134.74, with 1,717,345 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 90.43% of the target price of $149.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $12.08, with 1,387,105 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 7.157002; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is unchanged at $69.12, with 1,187,133 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCHP is in the "buy range".

