After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2023 : KVUE, JNJ, TD, WB, QQQ, SPR, MTCH, SMH, SABR, FTCH, LYFT, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.76 to 14,897.2. The total After hours volume is currently 64,840,005 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.74, with 7,086,361 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 84.79% of the target price of $28.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.22 at $165.80, with 5,226,367 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 90.11% of the target price of $184.



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) is unchanged at $60.86, with 5,203,470 shares traded.TD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.53 per share, which represents a 162 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Weibo Corporation (WB) is unchanged at $13.16, with 3,151,808 shares traded.WB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/24/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.37 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.08 at $363.30, with 3,095,677 shares traded. This represents a 42.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is -0.17 at $22.82, with 2,685,135 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 78.69% of the target price of $29.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is unchanged at $44.82, with 1,996,236 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is +0.1399 at $149.67, with 1,845,672 shares traded. This represents a 79.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $5.27, with 1,819,284 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 8.422786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -0.01 at $2.90, with 1,689,857 shares traded. FTCH's current last sale is 48.33% of the target price of $6.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.02 at $10.83, with 1,686,142 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. LYFT's current last sale is 90.25% of the target price of $12.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $3.79, with 1,642,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.