After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2022 : APE, CSX, BAC, MSFT, AAPL, VTWO, WEN, C, GM, IBKR, INFY, LUMN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.86 to 12,905.4. The total After hours volume is currently 92,994,035 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is -0.05 at $5.95, with 13,188,147 shares traded.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.56, with 8,042,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $34.72, with 5,677,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.15 at $277.90, with 2,638,601 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $167.69, with 2,327,263 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is -0.0472 at $76.87, with 2,301,791 shares traded. This represents a 16.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $19.93, with 2,245,351 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. WEN's current last sale is 83.04% of the target price of $24.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.03 at $51.28, with 2,233,667 shares traded. C's current last sale is 85.47% of the target price of $60.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $38.55, with 2,210,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) is -0.01 at $62.46, with 2,015,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBKR is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.005 at $19.52, with 1,824,500 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 92.95% of the target price of $21.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $10.71, with 1,592,639 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 97.36% of the target price of $11.

