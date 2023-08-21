After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2023 : JNJ, KVUE, STAA, QQQ, VZ, PFE, ZM, DLB, AMZN, SQQQ, BAC, QQQM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.36 to 14,926.33. The total After hours volume is currently 69,187,482 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $167.35, with 20,602,565 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 90.95% of the target price of $184.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.02 at $22.92, with 7,795,725 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $28.



STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is +0.09 at $42.30, with 5,018,994 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STAA is 11.073175; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.36 at $363.54, with 3,815,668 shares traded. This represents a 42.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $33.00, with 3,406,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. VZ's current last sale is 80.49% of the target price of $41.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.05 at $37.06, with 3,024,787 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.28% of the target price of $44.5.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +3.7 at $70.97, with 2,337,266 shares traded. ZM's current last sale is 88.71% of the target price of $80.



Dolby Laboratories (DLB) is -0.1 at $85.56, with 2,042,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DLB is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.32 at $135.00, with 1,661,541 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $19.94, with 1,612,802 shares traded. This represents a 21.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $29.11, with 1,582,540 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 83.31% of the target price of $34.94.



Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is +0.0229 at $149.77, with 1,509,476 shares traded. This represents a 43.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

