After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2020 : UBER, GE, VIPS, RTX, CAG, GM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.76 to 11,558.92. The total After hours volume is currently 83,770,581 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $30.83, with 1,736,098 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.0298 at $6.28, with 1,528,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.07 at $17.58, with 1,469,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $60.27, with 1,338,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is -0.27 at $37.55, with 1,244,435 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 104.31% of the target price of $36.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.06 at $28.50, with 1,209,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

