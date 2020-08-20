After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2020 : PCG, MSFT, QQQ, KDP, QGEN, SLM, CSCO, BAC, GE, IBB, IBN, SABR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.62 to 11,482.67. The total After hours volume is currently 39,305,922 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.045 at $8.98, with 2,304,201 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 71.8% of the target price of $12.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.42 at $214.16, with 1,589,378 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.08 at $279.85, with 1,245,445 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is +0.075 at $29.27, with 1,184,217 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 87.36% of the target price of $33.5.



Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is -0.26 at $51.01, with 901,909 shares traded. QGEN's current last sale is 141.69% of the target price of $36.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $7.17, with 873,333 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $42.31, with 851,839 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $25.07, with 851,311 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 92.85% of the target price of $27.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $6.28, with 847,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) is +0.06 at $133.44, with 751,598 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IBB is 8.807519; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $10.05, with 745,844 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $13.4.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is -0.06 at $6.75, with 713,915 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 9.30017; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

