After Hours Most Active for Aug 2, 2023 : IGSB, QQQ, AAPL, PYPL, BAC, SHOP, ELAN, BMY, TLT, JBLU, BTU, SU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.83 to 15,355.91. The total After hours volume is currently 77,753,866 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is unchanged at $50.06, with 4,592,365 shares traded. This represents a 2.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $374.44, with 2,822,094 shares traded. This represents a 47.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.37 at $192.21, with 2,720,859 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.19 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -6.38 at $66.82, with 2,686,061 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Post 65% Decline, What’s Ahead for PayPal Stock?



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.08 at $31.11, with 2,519,324 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $35.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -1.38 at $61.05, with 2,499,921 shares traded. SHOP's current last sale is 93.92% of the target price of $65.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.015 at $11.73, with 2,451,868 shares traded.ELAN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $61.75, with 2,388,703 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.07. BMY's current last sale is 81.79% of the target price of $75.5.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.07 at $97.02, with 2,276,823 shares traded. This represents a 5.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is unchanged at $6.90, with 1,940,760 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 86.25% of the target price of $8.



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is unchanged at $21.72, with 1,903,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTU is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is +0.255 at $30.42, with 1,726,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".

