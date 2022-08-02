After Hours Most Active for Aug 2, 2022 : CL, AMD, VGSH, FIP, VTIP, IRWD, AAPL, NLY, NEM, MRO, WFC, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.8 to 12,881.8. The total After hours volume is currently 88,898,557 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $80.26, with 9,804,053 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 97.88% of the target price of $82.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -2.93 at $96.36, with 4,739,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) is +0.0795 at $58.87, with 4,540,458 shares traded. This represents a 1.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is +0.01 at $2.71, with 3,801,794 shares traded.



Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is +0.0141 at $50.03, with 3,204,902 shares traded. This represents a 1.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is unchanged at $10.80, with 3,048,439 shares traded.IRWD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.31 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.06 at $159.95, with 2,872,418 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is unchanged at $6.61, with 2,450,530 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 94.43% of the target price of $7.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.0306 at $44.87, with 2,401,722 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 74.78% of the target price of $60.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $23.88, with 2,021,822 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. MRO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.23 per share, which represents a 22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $42.88, with 2,016,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $63.64, with 1,692,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.