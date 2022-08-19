After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2022 : GERN, BAC, VCSH, KGC, VTWO, FTI, NYMT, AAPL, AVDX, MPW, COTY, VICI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.25 to 13,230.65. The total After hours volume is currently 89,977,786 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Geron Corporation (GERN) is +0.06 at $2.29, with 7,011,401 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GERN is 8.281687; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $35.45, with 4,004,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is -0.0129 at $76.61, with 2,800,002 shares traded. This represents a 1.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.02 at $3.54, with 2,797,897 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is +0.08 at $78.60, with 2,343,048 shares traded. This represents a 19.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is unchanged at $8.47, with 1,976,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is -0.015 at $2.93, with 1,944,252 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $3.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $171.32, with 1,913,653 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is unchanged at $8.42, with 1,723,408 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVDX is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is +0.05 at $16.00, with 1,274,212 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 88.89% of the target price of $18.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $7.50, with 1,182,941 shares traded.COTY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $34.62, with 1,152,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.