After Hours Most Active for Aug 18, 2023 : MRCY, KMI, RLJ, CHK, EGHT, JNJ, AVPT, TSN, AAPL, PANW, D, WEAV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.39 to 14,702.23. The total After hours volume is currently 83,083,604 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) is unchanged at $37.53, with 5,445,444 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MRCY is 7.126289; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $17.43, with 5,053,258 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 87.15% of the target price of $20.



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $9.68, with 4,543,494 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 69.14% of the target price of $14.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is -0.53 at $85.40, with 4,494,552 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CHK is 7.882032; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $3.50, with 4,404,392 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EGHT is 15.579868; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $172.49, with 3,113,815 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 93.74% of the target price of $184.



AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) is unchanged at $6.64, with 2,325,912 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AVPT is 9.004902; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is unchanged at $54.63, with 1,929,699 shares traded. TSN's current last sale is 104.06% of the target price of $52.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $174.45, with 1,872,104 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is +18.81 at $228.50, with 1,733,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PANW is in the "buy range".



Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is unchanged at $48.43, with 1,608,537 shares traded. D's current last sale is 87.26% of the target price of $55.5.



Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) is unchanged at $10.51, with 1,524,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEAV is in the "buy range".

