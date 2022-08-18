After Hours Most Active for Aug 18, 2022 : ETWO, BBBY, PLTK, QQQ, BEKE, COMP, CCL, CLVT, CSX, AGNC, TSM, AMAT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.25 to 13,511.24. The total After hours volume is currently 64,905,393 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $7.71, with 5,107,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETWO is in the "strong buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -3.51 at $15.04, with 4,476,457 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 376% of the target price of $4.



Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is unchanged at $11.38, with 3,586,766 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTK is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $329.28, with 3,393,803 shares traded. This represents a 22.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.98, with 2,366,787 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/23/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.25 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is -0.01 at $4.05, with 2,043,549 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.03 at $10.42, with 1,942,460 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 77.19% of the target price of $13.5.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $12.95, with 1,903,855 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $34.35, with 1,574,897 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is unchanged at $12.68, with 1,523,165 shares traded. AGNC's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $13.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.22 at $89.49, with 1,380,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is +3.22 at $111.49, with 1,245,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMAT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.