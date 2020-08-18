After Hours Most Active for Aug 18, 2020 : STKL, MSFT, CSCO, AMD, TLT, FB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.05 to 11,408.08. The total After hours volume is currently 57,682,445 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) is -0.88 at $6.00, with 3,305,518 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STKL is in the "strong buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.21 at $211.70, with 1,821,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $41.98, with 1,618,517 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.04 at $81.70, with 1,114,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.06 at $164.70, with 910,242 shares traded. This represents a 22.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is unchanged at $262.34, with 890,983 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

