After Hours Most Active for Aug 18, 2020 : STKL, KGC, CVS, GE, MSFT, GFLU, SO, CSCO, GSX, AMD, MTCH, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.6 to 11,324.24. The total After hours volume is currently 70,849,935 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) is -0.03 at $6.85, with 3,305,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STKL is in the "strong buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.02 at $9.23, with 3,106,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.08 at $65.10, with 2,520,005 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $6.45, with 2,444,942 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.41 at $211.90, with 1,881,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



GFL Environmental Inc. (GFLU) is -0.23 at $50.86, with 1,739,893 shares traded.



Southern Company (The) (SO) is unchanged at $53.05, with 1,709,698 shares traded. SO's current last sale is 89.92% of the target price of $59.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.1 at $42.08, with 1,648,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is -0.09 at $89.90, with 1,580,517 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 209.07% of the target price of $43.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.11 at $81.77, with 1,259,242 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is +0.11 at $115.32, with 1,169,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.53 at $278.50, with 1,115,391 shares traded. This represents a 68.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.