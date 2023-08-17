After Hours Most Active for Aug 17, 2023 : FTCH, AAPL, PFE, QQQ, INTC, KVUE, RIG, KVUE$, NVDA, TLT, JNJ, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.44 to 14,698.37. The total After hours volume is currently 65,025,635 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -1.57 at $3.19, with 4,328,262 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.37 at $173.63, with 3,100,295 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $36.53, with 2,807,424 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.09% of the target price of $44.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.4 at $358.18, with 2,759,919 shares traded. This represents a 40.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $32.58, with 2,610,371 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 93.09% of the target price of $35.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.02 at $22.80, with 2,306,691 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 81.43% of the target price of $28.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.01 at $8.06, with 1,811,960 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 104% of the target price of $7.75.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE$) is unchanged at $22.65, with 1,753,555 shares traded. KVUE$'s current last sale is 80.89% of the target price of $28.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.535 at $432.90, with 1,746,657 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/23/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.69 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.1 at $93.54, with 1,615,340 shares traded. This represents a 1.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $174.01, with 1,476,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 94.57% of the target price of $184.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.13 at $36.44, with 1,459,083 shares traded. This represents a 126.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.

