After Hours Most Active for Aug 17, 2022 : VTRS, BBBY, CSCO, KR, CLVT, QQQ, CHWY, SQ, RDN, ACWI, KEY, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.92 to 13,484.78. The total After hours volume is currently 88,398,302 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $10.75, with 8,371,580 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 82.69% of the target price of $13.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -1.76 at $21.32, with 7,980,694 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 533% of the target price of $4.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +1.41 at $48.07, with 2,383,794 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $48.55, with 2,338,596 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 90.75% of the target price of $53.5.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $13.15, with 2,046,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.19 at $328.68, with 1,864,564 shares traded. This represents a 22.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is unchanged at $48.25, with 1,637,988 shares traded. CHWY's current last sale is 108.43% of the target price of $44.5.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +0.15 at $80.48, with 1,398,055 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is unchanged at $23.32, with 1,344,290 shares traded. RDN's current last sale is 89.69% of the target price of $26.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $92.03, with 1,100,109 shares traded. This represents a 13.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.04 at $19.40, with 1,032,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. KEY's current last sale is 92.38% of the target price of $21.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1644 at $174.71, with 949,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

