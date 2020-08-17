After Hours Most Active for Aug 17, 2020 : QQQ, KHC, EXC, JD, VIAC, MNST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.22 to 11,290.79. The total After hours volume is currently 73,950,174 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.05 at $275.27, with 2,066,984 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $35.93, with 1,909,847 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $37.34, with 1,768,053 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 77.79% of the target price of $48.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.1 at $67.08, with 1,674,419 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Interpace Biosciences, Overstock, Unity Biotechnology



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.1855 at $27.04, with 1,557,842 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.46004; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is unchanged at $83.45, with 1,539,457 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. MNST's current last sale is 100.54% of the target price of $83.

