After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2023 : JNJ, GOOGL, AYX, AAPL, QQQ, INTC, CSCO, SOFI, BAC, NYCB, PFE, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.09 to 14,875.38. The total After hours volume is currently 60,173,447 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $172.39, with 3,541,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 93.69% of the target price of $184.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.2 at $128.50, with 2,750,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) is unchanged at $29.31, with 2,745,780 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.78. AYX's current last sale is 65.13% of the target price of $45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.49 at $176.08, with 2,698,975 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.43 at $362.11, with 2,665,821 shares traded. This represents a 42.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $33.49, with 2,501,638 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 95.69% of the target price of $35.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -1.56 at $51.40, with 2,401,549 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $8.25, with 2,255,924 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 103.13% of the target price of $8.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0306 at $29.26, with 1,702,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC's current last sale is 83.74% of the target price of $34.94.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $11.99, with 1,626,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYCB is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $35.45, with 1,131,008 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.66% of the target price of $44.5.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.24 at $106.10, with 1,010,256 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $125.

