After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2022 : EAR, ACWI, UBER, MSFT, BBBY, MTSI, IBN, KR, GM, AMZN, CLVT, PINS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.3 to 13,637.51. The total After hours volume is currently 82,950,333 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is +0.1 at $2.12, with 5,669,192 shares traded. EAR's current last sale is 21.2% of the target price of $10.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is -0.15 at $92.55, with 2,698,566 shares traded. This represents a 13.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.1 at $32.28, with 2,681,402 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $292.71, with 2,314,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.5 at $20.15, with 2,288,605 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 503.75% of the target price of $4.



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) is unchanged at $62.28, with 2,048,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTSI is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $22.35, with 2,041,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $49.08, with 1,990,139 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 91.74% of the target price of $53.5.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.0016 at $38.99, with 1,987,403 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $144.78, with 1,794,296 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $13.47, with 1,555,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.01 at $22.98, with 1,467,793 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $26.

