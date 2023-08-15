After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2023 : AAPL, MCHI, APLS, CSCO, CTSH, CMCSA, M, PATH, NYCB, NEM, BMY, ACCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.36 to 15,032.29. The total After hours volume is currently 41,462,031 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.155 at $177.45, with 2,960,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is -0.01 at $44.75, with 2,501,437 shares traded. This represents a 27.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is -0.04 at $32.72, with 1,571,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLS is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.025 at $53.35, with 1,518,409 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.95 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is +0.02 at $69.38, with 1,444,921 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 99.11% of the target price of $70.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.04 at $47.03, with 1,191,189 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.02 at $15.24, with 895,871 shares traded.M is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/22/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.13 per share, which represents a 100 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -0.01 at $15.46, with 699,699 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 85.89% of the target price of $18.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is -0.015 at $12.06, with 673,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYCB is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.015 at $38.47, with 640,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.08 at $61.75, with 616,122 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 81.79% of the target price of $75.5.



Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) is unchanged at $5.46, with 609,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACCO is in the "buy range".

