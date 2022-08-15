After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2022 : WBD, DNA, OPEN, TSM, PINS, ACWI, BABA, NLSN, T, AAPL, INTC, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.84 to 13,659.34. The total After hours volume is currently 68,269,522 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.02 at $13.14, with 5,642,246 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 55.91% of the target price of $23.5.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.51 at $4.00, with 4,004,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $6.01, with 3,175,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.21 at $91.78, with 2,940,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.02 at $23.40, with 2,828,711 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $26.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is -0.0333 at $92.60, with 2,616,298 shares traded. This represents a 13.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.1 at $94.10, with 2,469,701 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $27.56, with 2,383,054 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 98.43% of the target price of $28.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.39, with 2,263,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. T's current last sale is 82.65% of the target price of $22.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.21 at $172.98, with 2,236,142 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $36.37, with 2,081,300 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.26% of the target price of $39.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.01 at $46.60, with 1,092,374 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

