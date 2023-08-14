After Hours Most Active for Aug 14, 2023 : BMY, BAC, AAPL, GOOGL, MSFT, CSCO, INTC, GOOG, TFC, KMI, NU, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.63 to 15,208.22. The total After hours volume is currently 55,625,780 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.105 at $61.62, with 3,749,000 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 81.62% of the target price of $75.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $30.93, with 3,499,172 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC's current last sale is 88.52% of the target price of $34.94.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1016 at $179.33, with 2,399,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.04 at $131.33, with 1,820,263 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.17 at $324.04, with 1,684,969 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $53.88, with 1,617,699 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.95 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $35.68, with 1,341,543 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. INTC's current last sale is 101.94% of the target price of $35.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.01 at $131.83, with 1,321,248 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is -0.015 at $30.57, with 1,243,237 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $39.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.005 at $17.67, with 1,192,244 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 88.35% of the target price of $20.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.005 at $7.94, with 1,162,688 shares traded.NU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.06 at $160.00, with 1,081,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.68. WMT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/17/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.68 per share, which represents a 177 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

