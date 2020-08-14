After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Aug 14, 2020 : CXW, BLDR, XEL, RKT, IBB, KGC, GRFS, FBK, VIPS, CMCSA, SQQQ, ATI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.85 to 11,153.6. The total After hours volume is currently 52,875,170 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) is +0.03 at $9.90, with 12,463,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CXW is in the "strong buy range".

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is -0.13 at $30.14, with 5,421,792 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BLDR is in the "buy range".

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is +0.2016 at $70.93, with 2,196,375 shares traded. XEL's current last sale is 104.31% of the target price of $68.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.07 at $18.89, with 1,548,678 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 104.94% of the target price of $18.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) is -0.06 at $133.30, with 1,502,365 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IBB is 8.807519; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.02 at $8.73, with 1,485,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is unchanged at $17.99, with 1,420,860 shares traded. GRFS's current last sale is 75.43% of the target price of $23.85.

FB Financial Corporation (FBK) is -0.0071 at $29.51, with 1,370,853 shares traded. FBK's current last sale is 106.35% of the target price of $27.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.2 at $22.79, with 1,342,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.0011 at $43.77, with 1,210,860 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $5.50, with 1,203,136 shares traded. This represents a 3.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is unchanged at $9.19, with 1,168,718 shares traded. ATI's current last sale is 83.55% of the target price of $11.

