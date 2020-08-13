After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2020 : F, CTVA, VIPS, BMY, RTX, TWTR, IBB, AMAT, MSFT, SQQQ, FB, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.37 to 11,180.74. The total After hours volume is currently 42,428,940 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0002 at $7.03, with 2,339,006 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.71% of the target price of $7.75.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is unchanged at $26.92, with 2,280,426 shares traded. CTVA's current last sale is 89.73% of the target price of $30.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $22.86, with 1,944,410 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $63.24, with 1,629,692 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is -0.1 at $63.20, with 1,627,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.07 at $37.75, with 1,582,602 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. TWTR's current last sale is 104.86% of the target price of $36.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) is +0.11 at $134.11, with 1,500,177 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IBB is 8.807519; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is +1.13 at $66.20, with 890,571 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Applied Materials Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $208.70, with 879,096 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $5.44, with 676,775 shares traded. This represents a 1.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +0.05 at $261.35, with 655,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.09 at $42.81, with 645,372 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.