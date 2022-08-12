After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2022 : MRK, PLYA, VTRS, UMC, QQQ, BEKE, INTC, MSFT, WIT, ATI, CMCSA, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.65 to 13,559.22. The total After hours volume is currently 61,002,823 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.02 at $91.00, with 3,132,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is +0.06 at $7.40, with 2,890,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "strong buy range".



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.13, with 2,520,930 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 85.62% of the target price of $13.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.04 at $7.30, with 2,074,235 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.09 at $330.30, with 2,029,175 shares traded. This represents a 22.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.42, with 1,950,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $36.07, with 1,907,143 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.49% of the target price of $39.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.15 at $291.76, with 1,583,437 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $5.51, with 1,538,609 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 108.04% of the target price of $5.1.



ATI Inc. (ATI) is unchanged at $31.41, with 1,300,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATI is in the "strong buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $40.01, with 1,228,235 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.06 at $32.53, with 1,185,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

