After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2020 : CSCO, MOMO, QQQ, LYFT, SQQQ, VIAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.06 to 11,134.66. The total After hours volume is currently 58,100,163 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -2.65 at $45.45, with 2,380,125 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Cisco Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings



Momo Inc. (MOMO) is +0.01 at $20.64, with 1,985,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MOMO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.31 at $271.55, with 1,805,105 shares traded. This represents a 64.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.12 at $30.40, with 1,538,523 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Lyft Announces Second Quarter Results



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0298 at $5.51, with 1,417,761 shares traded. This represents a 3.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $26.24, with 1,332,768 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 10.46004; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

