After Hours Most Active for Aug 11, 2023 : RIG, BAC, KMI, JNJ, KVUE, AMZN, NVST, QQQ, MSFT, REAL, AAPL, KHC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.23 to 15,018.84. The total After hours volume is currently 64,156,324 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.02 at $8.62, with 4,914,835 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 111.23% of the target price of $7.75.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $31.32, with 2,626,945 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 89.49% of the target price of $35.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.0581 at $17.84, with 1,996,110 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 89.19% of the target price of $20.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.42 at $174.27, with 1,803,147 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 94.71% of the target price of $184.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.07 at $23.79, with 1,534,747 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 84.96% of the target price of $28.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.09 at $138.50, with 1,422,590 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is unchanged at $33.38, with 1,359,680 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. NVST's current last sale is 74.18% of the target price of $45.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.12 at $366.36, with 1,303,475 shares traded. This represents a 44.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.05 at $321.06, with 1,259,568 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is -0.03 at $2.58, with 1,241,850 shares traded. REAL's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.17 at $177.62, with 1,182,135 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is unchanged at $34.55, with 1,181,745 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. KHC's current last sale is 86.38% of the target price of $40.

