After Hours Most Active for Aug 11, 2022 : SWN, SCHW, RIVN, INTC, CWK, SU, AAPL, BAC, GOOGL, FE, MSFT, CCXI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.75 to 13,308.74. The total After hours volume is currently 89,240,978 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $7.49, with 3,335,022 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. SWN's current last sale is 83.22% of the target price of $9.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $72.57, with 3,265,270 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.65 at $38.30, with 3,038,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.14 at $35.73, with 2,898,284 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.62% of the target price of $39.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is unchanged at $16.17, with 2,877,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CWK is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.35 at $31.50, with 2,731,213 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.23 at $168.72, with 2,707,398 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.14 at $36.05, with 2,623,826 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.46 at $119.30, with 2,398,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $40.07, with 2,121,418 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 91.07% of the target price of $44.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.58 at $287.60, with 1,727,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.68. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) is unchanged at $50.60, with 1,618,267 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CCXI is 8.481958; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

