After Hours Most Active for Aug 10, 2023 : JNJ, AMZN, KVUE, PFE, MSFT, BMY, PR, DIS, SABR, WBD, AAPL, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.56 to 15,131.4. The total After hours volume is currently 86,576,845 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.03 at $172.14, with 3,854,468 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.75. JNJ's current last sale is 93.55% of the target price of $184.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1 at $138.66, with 2,722,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.37, with 2,533,585 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 83.46% of the target price of $28.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $35.73, with 2,266,234 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 80.29% of the target price of $44.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.09 at $323.02, with 2,099,626 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $61.29, with 2,086,282 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 81.18% of the target price of $75.5.



Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is unchanged at $12.16, with 1,763,865 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.07 at $91.69, with 1,652,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $5.44, with 1,470,012 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 8.422786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $14.12, with 1,371,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $177.97, with 1,280,449 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3 at $368.89, with 1,207,899 shares traded. This represents a 45.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

