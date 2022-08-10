After Hours Most Active for Aug 10, 2022 : IQ, PBR, NVTA, VALE, DM, C, DIS, QQQ, AAPL, GOOGL, INTC, RDUS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -34.31 to 13,344.01. The total After hours volume is currently 89,905,835 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $3.77, with 10,012,032 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 47.13% of the target price of $8.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.06 at $15.60, with 9,908,884 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 94.55% of the target price of $16.5.



Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is -0.28 at $8.35, with 7,897,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.65. NVTA's current last sale is 334% of the target price of $2.5.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.01 at $13.75, with 7,407,018 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $17.



Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is -0.02 at $2.97, with 6,550,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DM is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $53.20, with 4,391,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. C's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $60.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +6.74 at $119.17, with 4,065,452 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.24 at $325.69, with 2,936,240 shares traded. This represents a 20.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $169.06, with 2,737,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.2201 at $119.48, with 2,538,125 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.08 at $35.29, with 1,692,070 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.49% of the target price of $39.



Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) is unchanged at $10.08, with 1,478,856 shares traded.RDUS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a -35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

