After Hours Most Active for Aug 10, 2020 : INTC, MSFT, GRFS, FCX, TWTR, ATUS, PE, NIO, ENPH, INO, GE, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 31.83 to 10,907.91. The total After hours volume is currently 106,384,636 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.11 at $49.11, with 6,458,773 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. INTC's current last sale is 83.24% of the target price of $59.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1 at $208.35, with 4,288,542 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is +0.05 at $17.50, with 4,096,678 shares traded. GRFS's current last sale is 73.38% of the target price of $23.85.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.06 at $14.44, with 3,315,947 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.03 at $37.41, with 3,071,657 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. TWTR's current last sale is 103.92% of the target price of $36.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $27.79, with 3,046,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".



Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is -0.14 at $11.60, with 2,871,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.25 at $14.46, with 2,847,708 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is -0.14 at $71.70, with 2,847,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENPH is in the "buy range".



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -1.29 at $17.70, with 2,600,764 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 73.75% of the target price of $24.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $6.65, with 2,535,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.02, with 2,289,146 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.