After Hours Most Active for Aug 10, 2020 : INTC, GRFS, MSFT, FCX, ATUS, TWTR, ENPH, PE, EVRG, PINS, CMCSA, AFMD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.84 to 11,078.33. The total After hours volume is currently 82,066,949 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $49.25, with 6,227,832 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. INTC's current last sale is 83.47% of the target price of $59.



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is +0.1387 at $17.59, with 4,096,376 shares traded. GRFS's current last sale is 73.75% of the target price of $23.85.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.13 at $208.12, with 3,988,872 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.02 at $14.40, with 3,230,104 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is -0.01 at $27.79, with 3,046,266 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.04 at $37.48, with 2,977,393 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. TWTR's current last sale is 104.11% of the target price of $36.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is +0.08 at $71.92, with 2,842,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENPH is in the "buy range".



Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) is -0.01 at $11.73, with 2,830,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PE is in the "buy range".



Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is unchanged at $54.06, with 2,443,969 shares traded. EVRG's current last sale is 80.69% of the target price of $67.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.21 at $35.65, with 2,372,714 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 108.03% of the target price of $33.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.02, with 2,177,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is +0.1799 at $4.03, with 2,066,990 shares traded.AFMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

