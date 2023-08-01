After Hours Most Active for Aug 1, 2023 : AMD, QQQ, PINS, C, F, RIG, XOM, EQT, AAPL, BND, YELL, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.38 to 15,732.39. The total After hours volume is currently 73,355,778 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +6.41 at $124.01, with 8,233,476 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.17 at $382.96, with 3,667,150 shares traded. This represents a 50.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -1.2 at $27.76, with 3,016,881 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 99.14% of the target price of $28.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.02 at $47.05, with 3,014,948 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. C's current last sale is 93.63% of the target price of $50.25.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $13.38, with 2,124,207 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. F's current last sale is 95.57% of the target price of $14.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.0187 at $8.39, with 1,879,433 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 119.84% of the target price of $7.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $106.62, with 1,812,946 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 84.62% of the target price of $126.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $41.67, with 1,547,094 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.195 at $195.80, with 1,486,639 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.19 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is unchanged at $71.78, with 1,257,755 shares traded. This represents a 3.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Yellow Corporation (YELL) is -0.41 at $3.49, with 1,244,175 shares traded.YELL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.45 per share, which represents a 115 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.14 at $52.80, with 1,220,738 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 96.88% of the target price of $54.5.

