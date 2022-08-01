After Hours Most Active for Aug 1, 2022 : PINS, AMTD, PFE, RERE, AAPL, VONG, ACMR, BAC, EQH, GOOG, GBIO, SIRI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.85 to 12,949.63. The total After hours volume is currently 67,377,733 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +4.31 at $24.30, with 7,134,423 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $24.



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.92 at $3.00, with 4,368,319 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $50.60, with 4,233,337 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is unchanged at $2.51, with 4,030,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RERE is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $161.51, with 3,379,727 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is +0.0895 at $62.97, with 3,174,604 shares traded. This represents a 17.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is unchanged at $16.77, with 2,701,711 shares traded.ACMR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $33.71, with 2,437,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is unchanged at $28.13, with 2,435,329 shares traded.EQH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.31 per share, which represents a 171 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.06 at $115.54, with 1,673,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) is unchanged at $6.27, with 1,601,197 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GBIO is 13.164016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $6.68, with 1,488,041 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 15.191684; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.